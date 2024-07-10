College Football Analyst Compares 2024 Miami Football Team to Texas Squad of 2023
Greg McElroy sees a lot of comparisons between this year's Miami Hurricanes football team and the Texas Longhorns of last season. The Longhorns were part of the four-team playoff and competed for a national title.
McElroy said on his podcast, Always College Football, that Miami will win the ACC and make the 12-team College Football Playoff which is not a bad prediction for a team who went 7-5 last season. Miami closed out the season by losing to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl behind quarterback Jacurri Brown who transferred out this spring.
McElroy said the Hurricanes are the best team in the ACC and they could compete for a national title. He also said Mario Cristobal came into a situation similar to the one Steve Sarkisian walked into before he made Texas relevant again.
"Here's my top team in the ACC it is the Miami Hurricanes," McElroy said. "I think Mario [Cristobal] inherited a really difficult situation. I look at this roster and I remember people last year losing their mind about the Texas Longhorns."
McElroy predicted early last season Texas would win their conference and make the Playoff. Now he is going out on a limb by saying not only will Texas make the Playoff again, but Miami will as well.
"We had Texas ranked 6th or 7th last season. People said 'Texas is going to disappoint you.'" McElroy said. "You have to assess this year's team differently from past year's teams. These two teams are as talented as you will find in their conferences and I would not be surprised to see them punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff."