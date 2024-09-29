ESPN Announces College GameDay Heading to Miami at Cal-Berkeley
Rece Davis, of ESPN College GameDay, announced at halftime of the Georgia-Alabama game the crew will take their show on the road to California next week in advance of the Miami-California game at Berkeley.
"We are thrilled that ESPN's College GameDay will be coming to the Berkeley campus this week," UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons said. "A college football Saturday brings together our community, and we welcome the wonderful opportunity ESPN's College GameDay provides to show what Berkeley is all about."
The show, which is on prior to ESPN football game coverage, will be broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon eastern time. The show features Davis and his commentary partner Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the game later that night on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. eastern time.
Former University of Alabama coaching great Nick Saban, who retired from coaching at the end of last season, is part of the GameDay crew this season. He made a remark following the announcement he has not been in Berkeley since he was scouting Aaron Rodgers, who used to quarterback the Cal Bears.
Miami is coming off of a dramatic 38-34 victory over Virginia Tech Friday night. The No. 7 Canes will travel to California for the first meeting of the two schools since California joined the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.
The Bears are 3-1 and are on a bye week. They lost last Saturday to the Florida State Seminoles 14-9. The victory was Florida State's first of the season.
California has been on GameDay three times and are 1-2 with the crew in the house. GameDay has not been to Cal since Oct. 10, 2015 when Cal lost to Utah 30-24.
See Also: A Heisman Final Drive For Cam Ward To Lead No. 7 Miami To A Season Changing Win