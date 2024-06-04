Extra Point: High Levels Of Optimism For The Miami Hurricanes Football Team
The start of the regular season for college football is quickly approaching and the excitement and buzz around the Miami Hurricanes continues to grow. On Monday, ESPN released their FPI ranking and currently they have the University of Miami sitting at No. 23. This only adds to the buzz that is starterting to generate in Coral Gables, Florida.
Now, there will always be high hopes for each season for the U, but over the past two season it has been a rebuilding process for head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff. Now with a number opf recurint calsses under his belt, there are many things to be exicited about for this upcoming season.
The addition of the Pac-12 stand out in quarterback Cameron Ward and the addition of the No. 1 running back out of the transfer portal Dameion Martinez only added excitement for fans of the team. Most of the teams offensive production is returning as well with Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George being the key offensive producers that will aid Ward on his journey to being one on the best in the countr yat the position.
While the defense has lost a key part to their defensive line in Simeon Barrow, the line is still loaded with talent. Great linebackers and Coach Cristobal also attacked the portal hard for potential secondary standouts to aid the woes they had last season.
The team has many things to be excited about as they have a chance to make the College Football Playoffs now that it has expanded to 12 teams. A return to the national stage is in line for the Hurricane, and soon they could have the whole country on notice.