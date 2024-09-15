Miami's Undefeated Season Continues While Cam Ward Rises Up Heisman Boards: Extra Point
Cam Ward and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Ball State on Saturday. The senior sensation threw for an incredible 346 yards and 5 TDs as the Hurricanes set a school record for offensive yards in a single game with 750.
Head coach Mario cristobal spoke on his offense's explosive performance following the game," Well, I think now that it’s year two of Coach Dawson’s system, I think everyone is really starting to feel comfortable, excel at it, understand timing and spacing because, in the passing game, that is the most critical thing along with protection."
Cristobal continued, "We’ve got a good offensive line. Cam [Ward] sometimes checks us and puts us in great protection and when he knows he’s not protected, he knows where to go with the ball. He gets to that person quickly. Again, we’re hitting on all cylinders in the passing game but, you know, you’ll ask Cam and he’ll tell you that he felt like he left some things out there that could have made it a better day and that’s the way we want to stay. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow."
Miami moves on this week to what is likely it’s toughest test of the season thus far as it takes on a feisty South Florida team that gave fourth ranked Alabama trouble in Week 2.
Led by second year head coach Alex Golesh, the South Florida Bulls are a program on the rise in the American Athletic Conference. After winning just a single game in 2022, Golesh took over and immediately guided the Bulls to a 7-6 record in his first year.
This season South Florida is led by junior quarterback Byrum Brown who has over 400 combined passing and rushing yards through 3 games and senior linebacker Mac Harris who has 3.5 tackles for loss.
The Hurricanes have put up dominant performances through the first three weeks, but doing so against a team like USF may come with some challenges.