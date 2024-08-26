Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Praises Miami And The Limitless Talent On The Roster
Gainesville, FL has a storm headed its way in the Miami Hurricanes, and Florida head coach Billy Napier knows it.
He spoke during his first weekly pregame press conference of the season as the Gators will take on the Hurricanes in the opening game of the season for both programs. Napier knows that Miami is on a mission this season but also respects the talent that is inside the locker room for the Canes.
"We understand. One of the things about this group of players is that they are aware of the magnitude of this game not only just for the season but also being an in-state opponent." Napier said. "[Miami] Is highly regarded. They're ranked in both polls. They have several All-American All-Conference players. They are picked to make the playoffs and to win their conference. I don't think we are lacking in regard to respect for the opponent."
The roster for the Hurricanes has been one of the many talking points this season, and Napier highlighted some of the key players that could cause trouble for him and his team.
Napier spoke highly of star sophomore Rueben Bain Jr. and knows that the entire front seven could cause issues for the Gators.
"Bain, I think he's just really unique. Loose hips, twitchy powers, and a guy that is very instinctive. When he played as a [freshman] he was physically ready," Napier said, "we anticipate him being even better in year two. That will certainly be one of the key matchups of the game to go along with several other players up front."
Napier also mentioned his years of watching Cam Ward and his ability to be a game changer. He expects the quarterback to be another key factor to the game on Saturday now that he is surrounded by a great supporting group.
"I feel like I've been watching Cam Ward forever. He has obviously been very productive. You look at the yards, the touchdowns, the completion percentage, and multiple stops. I do think his ability to extend plays as a part of the game will be a key factor," Napier said.
Napier continued.
He's got arm talent and [Miami] has a great group of skill and incredible linemen to protect, the tight end group has athleticism and size so they've got a good surrounding cast to go along with a guy who's a very accomplished quarterback," Napier said.
Napier and the Gators know that they are in for a fight in the season opener against the Canes. Week one is almost here and the rest of the college football season will finally be underway.