Full Breakdown Of The Final Play of No. 7 Miami's Victory Against Virginia Tech
No. 7 Miami picked up the win against Virginia Tech to remain undefeated, but it came down to the very last second of the game as an almost successful Hail Mary.
Leading up to that play, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones had driven down the field with ease after having an easy time with the Hurricanes defense all night. He had a clean pocket and time as he sat and floated a perfect ball into the back of the left endzone where seven players (four Hurricanes and three Hokies) jumped for the prayer.
The thing is, Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton came down with the ball. Then chaos reigned from both sidelines because it ended up in Hurricanes defensive back Tyler Rowe ended up with the ball in his hands after some ball fighting between the two. Both sides were confused until the refs ruled it a touchdown. Then came the review.
For a touchdown to be overturned, there has to be “indisputable” evidence that it did not meet all the criteria of a touchdown --- Full possession of the ball, coming down with at least one foot or body part inbounds, and maintaining possession of the ball while surviving contact.
Watching closely, when Felton came down with the ball, it could be seen moving the entire time once he landed. He was inbounds, but he only had slight possession of the ball and barely survived the contact. The ball was moving the second he hit the ground until it ended up in Rowe's hands. If Felton had control, it was only for a millisecond, but the issue was that it should have never been called a touchdown.
A bad call led to a wild goose chase that ended in the right result. It is the ultimate game of inches as The Hurricanes win and stay undefeated moving to 5-0 after the thrilling finish.