Game 2: No. 12 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart

Week two for the Hurricanes after a dominate day in "The Swamp" on opening week.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Week one was a movie for the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes as they will host Florida A&M in their home opener of the season.

The biggest news from this game is that the famous FAMU band will likely not be playing in Hard Rock Stadium. While the instruments of the band won't be heard, the roar of Canes fans filling the rock will keep people excited.

Cam Ward has ascended to a star in Coral Gables and now it is time for him to turn an NFL stadium into his home. He can do it with the powers surrounding the team as they continue to grow and improve every day.

QUARTERBACK

1. Cameron Ward

2. Emory Williams

3. Reese Poffenbarger

RUNNING BACK

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Jordan Lyles

WIDE RECEIVER

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr, Robby Washington

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell

Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant

LINEBACKER

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)

Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard

