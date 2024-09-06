Game 2: No. 12 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart
Week one was a movie for the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes as they will host Florida A&M in their home opener of the season.
The biggest news from this game is that the famous FAMU band will likely not be playing in Hard Rock Stadium. While the instruments of the band won't be heard, the roar of Canes fans filling the rock will keep people excited.
Cam Ward has ascended to a star in Coral Gables and now it is time for him to turn an NFL stadium into his home. He can do it with the powers surrounding the team as they continue to grow and improve every day.
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Emory Williams
3. Reese Poffenbarger
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyles
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr, Robby Washington
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard