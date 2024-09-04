How to Watch: Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami; Full Week 2 College Football TV Schedule
A hot start to the season for the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) as they will have to hold its home opener this weekend against the raining HBCU National Champions, Florida A&M.
Many expect this game to be an easy victory for the Hurricanes and it just might as well be but that does not limit the respect that the Canes have for FAMU. The Rattlers have once 13 games in a row after coming off an undefeated season last year and have started this season 2-0. They will be a difficult opponent to scheme and plan for, however, the Hurricanes are prepared for anything.
Cam Ward has started to take the nation by storm and a dominant game against FAMU could push his stacks for the Heisman higher than ever before. He is top three in most sports books after the game now that the national spotlight is back on the Hurricanes.
How to Watch: No. 12 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
When: Saturday, Sept 7, 6:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ACCNX/ESPN+
Series: Miami leads 10-1
Last Meeting: Miami defeated Florida A&M 70-3. Three of the Hurricane running backs went for over 100 yards with at least one touchdown. The defense held the Rattlers to under 200 yards of offense.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes walked into "The Swamp" and rolled the Florida Gators 41-17. Cam Ward put the Hurricanes back on the map as they dominated both sides of the ball. Rueben Bain Jr. and Damari Browns will likely miss this game due to injuries they suffered during the first game of the season.
Last Time Out, FAMU: The Rattlers scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 22-18. QB Daniel Richardson threw for three TDs, and 282 yards, while Koby Gross caught five passes for 94 to lead the receiver room.
Full Week 2 Schedule
All times ET
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network
Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV
Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX
Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network