How Georgia Tech's Victory Shake The Landscape Of The ACC For The Miami Hurricanes
Dublin, Ireland was a historical watch as the Georiga Tech Yellow Jackets defeated its first top-10 ranked opponent in 15 years in the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles.
The game plan was simple as coach Brent Key emphasized during his post-game interview after the victory.
"Run the ball," Key said.
That is what worked all afternoon long for the Yellow Jackets and what did work last season against many ACC opponents except the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes had the perfect game plan against the Jackets and still found a way to lose in the infamous run call at the end of the game that led to a Georiga Tech drive to finish the Canes at the end of regulation.
Statistically, Miami dominated in every shape of the loss in 2023. They held the best ACC rushing team to under 100 yards and doubled every category in offensive and defensive stats but the issue came down to the lack of discipline and coaching mistakes.
After the victory against the Seminoles, Georgia Tech still looks to be a dominant run team with a powerful offensive line that moved the projected best defensive line in the ACC around with ease. That will likely be their game plan against most teams in the ACC because of the lack of size other teams have in the front seven.
The only team that does not lack that size are the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes have one of the best offensive lines in the country that has worked tirelessly against the new-look defensive line during summer, and fall camp to improve their capabilities as well as hone in their talent
Thanks to GT, The ACC is now wide open for the taking. SMU also got their first win of the season against Nevada 29-24 in a back-and-forth battle. The Mustangs proved to be a battle-tested group in their first outing in their new conference after struggling all game long until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Preston Stone struggled all game long until he snapped out of his slump to lead the team to a game-winning drive.
The Canes will not have to face another team ready to prove they are still a powerhouse in the conference in Clemson and have the easiest schedule between the Georgia Tech and Clemson who both play No. 1 Georiga this season. The Tigers will face off against the Bulldogs in their opening game of the season while the Yellow Jackets will close their season on the road in Athens.