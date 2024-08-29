How To Watch: Florida Gators vs. No. 19 Miami Hurricanes
The build-up for the Miami Hurricanes could not be any better. The talent is here. The coaching staff has turned a new leaf, and the fan base has something to be excited about again.
It has been a long offseason but with the new addition of quarterback Cam Ward, the Hurricanes are in prime position to win its first ACC title since joining the conference over a decade ago.
It has taken some time for head coach Mario Cristobal to rally his roster to be the best for the 2024 season. This is the perfect 'melting pot' of players for him and his coaching staff. Now the task ahead is a difficult SEC road game against in-state rivals the Florida Gators.
The Gators are also having their season tested early. Head Coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat with many calling for his head, but the young talent in the program has started to develop into key players.
It will be a fun game to watch as the ACC is trying to bring some attention back to being a football conference after the mild success the conference has had, outside of Clemson in their runs to winning a few national titles.
HOW TO WATCH: Florida Gators vs. No. 19 Miami Hurricanes
Who: Florida (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Miami (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
When: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Series: Miami leads 29-27
Last Meeting: The Florida Gators defeated the Miami Hurricane 24-20 on August 24, 2019. DeeJay Dallas ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes while the defense of the Gators led the team to a victory with 9.5 sacks on the day.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes lost their bowl game against Rutgers 31-24 after the Scarlet Knights rushed for over 200 yards on the ground and controlled the Canes on third down where they went 3/12.
Last time out, Florida: The Gators lost to then No. 4 Florida State 24-15 in a close defensive contest. Florida only had 86 yards through the air with the stout FSU defense controlling most of the game.