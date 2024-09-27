Injury Roundup Heading Into Week Five For No. 7 Miami
No. 7 Miami (4-0 has a challenging opponent ahead as they start with Virginia Tech to kick off conference play.
The Hurricanes have played so well that some might not notice that key players have been missing in action for quite a while. Specifically Rueben Bain Jr. and Jalen Rivers.
Now that ACC play is starting, they are expected back on the field to add an already destructive Miami Hurricanes defensive line that is a top-ten unit in defending the run and one of the best offensive lines in the country.
Bains' return only adds to a deep defensive line rotation that has been flying all over the field highlighted by Tyler Barron and Elijah Alston.
The same can be said with the offensive line who are willing to put it all on the line for their superstar Quarterback Cam Ward. The offensive line has seen several injuries with Anez Cooper also missing some time and Ryan Rodriguez missing some games because of a sprained ankle.
Another player to watch for is Jacolby Goerge. He has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few weeks, but he still is playing on it to give the team an extra weapon to play with.
Damari Brown is still out with a soft tissue injury per Mario Cristobal who said it would take a bit more time for him to recover. The team is getting healthier as the season truly gets underway during Friday Night Lights.