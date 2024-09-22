Isaiah Horton Introduces Himself Against South Florida
No. 8 Miami struggled to start the game against the South Florida Bulls but sophomore Isaiah Horton was ungaurdable all day.
Horton was one of the many talents that the the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) continued to be impressed by and he had a breakout game against the Bulls (2-2).
When you have the Heisman front runner in Cam Ward throwing the ball right in the bread basket anytime the ball heads in your direction, the only option for the 6'4 receiver is to catch the ball and he did just that.
He finished the day with his first 100-yard game as a Cane with 108 yards, eight catches, and one touchdown which should have been two. It was a catch at the goal line that after review the referees deemed him short but if you asked him and the players on the team, he was across the plain.
With receiver Jacolby Gerge being gimpy with an ankle injury over the past three games, Horton has emerged as WR2 next to Xavier Restrepo who also had himself a great and historic game once again.
The Hurricanes and the offense have been off to a historic start and it has been shown that this team might be impossible to stop this season. There are still some issues on the defensive side of the ball but it could be safe to say that the "U" is back.