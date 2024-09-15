Jacolby George: "We Could Be The Best Offense In The Country"
Another great game for the offense of the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes as they totaled 750 yards of offense on the day.
Heisman hopeful Cam Ward looks like the best quarterback in the country, and with the level of wide receivers he is throwing to, that makes the Canes' offense that much scarier.
Xavier Restrepo has been leading the team on the offensive side of the ball in receptions and touchdowns but against Ball State, Jacolby George was front and center for an excellent game.
He had his first 100 yard game of the season and could have had over 200 had some plays gone in his favor. He was shaking and baking Cardinals on the slippery field and finshed with six recpetions and one tochdown.
"We could be the best offense in the country," George said. "We just got to keep working."
That is credited to the depth of the room. George knows this and highlighted that defenses can't scheme certain coverages because of how talented the QB and WRs are.
"[The depth] brings a lot of dynamic. You can't just double-team one person you have to play true defense. You got to cover everybody," George said. "We know it's a long season so we know everyone is going to get the ball. We just have to do our part."
The Hurricanes are rolling and they have a difficult task ahead of them with the new competition this week against South Florida. The physicality now increases and so will the challenge of going 13-0.