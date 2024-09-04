Jaden Harris Is Honored With ACC Defensive Back of The Week

All Hurricanes

After years of waiting for his opportunity, Harris signed in the season opener against the Gators.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) is upended during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Enter week one the secondary of the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes was a question mark and now Jaden Harris has proved that he alongside his brothers in the room can change that narrative.

Harris was honored with the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his week one performance against the Florida Gators. He finished the game against the Gators with a sack, eight tackles, one for loss, and an interception.

Going into this season, he was promoted to being a starter after Kamren Kinchens and Jaden Davis were selected in the 2024 draft. He knew that he needed to evolve as a player and knew that it would be a mental jump.

"The biggest thing I had to focus on was my mental, slowing down the game for me. Knowing what you doing with your assignment allows you to play fast. I worked on my game, my breaks and whatnot, really just getting in the playbook and watching a lot of tape," Harris said.

He will look to continue to perform at a high level against FAMU. He knows that the secondary will constantly have other people say their names so it is up to him as one of the leaders in the backfield to show that there hasn't been a drop in production from year to year.

