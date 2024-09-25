Week 5 Last Season Everything Went Wrong For Miami, This Season Will Be Different
Ever since No. 7 Miami's head coach Mario Cristobal returned to Coral Gables, There has always been a plan to have the 2024 season be the launching point to return the Hurricanes to national prominence.
The Hurricanes (4-0) have dominated every opponent so much so that they get kicked off of ESPN because games are usually settled by the third quarter. This has brought some excitement back to the team but the issue is, too many times the Canes faithful have been fooled by a start similar to this. Just take a look at last season.
The Hurricanes entered ACC play 4-0, nationally ranked, and had a Heisman-level quarterback, similar to this season, with the expectations of competing for the ACC Championship. Then the infamous run play against Georiga Tech happened in game five and derailed the rest of the team's season. The Hurricanes finished 3-5 in conference play and in the two years with Cristobal at the helm, they have finished under .500 in the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets were 2-3 going into that game and now an underwhelming Virgina Tech sits at 2-2. This is the perfect trap game for the Hurricanes to lose, however, the difference this year is the mindset, culture, and quarterback play.
Senior quarterback Cam Ward has been playing the best ball of his career, playing like the best quarterback in the country, and the best quarterback the Hurricanes have seen in the past two decades. He currently sits with 14 touchdowns, and over 1400 yards, second in QBR only behind Mississippi's Jaxson Dart, and has only thrown for two interceptions.
He will be one of the deciding factors between the Hurricanes getting over this conference play issue. So will great coaching.
Coaching issues were front and center last season and they have also been there this season. It might not be noticed because of how decisive the scores are but the mismanagement of the clock can still be an issue as well as some timeout calls.
Now that ACC play has started and games will presumably be a lot closer, this could be something that could peak its head out that will have players, fans, and others worried about the Canes.
This is where the culture comes in. The leadership, the respect of players, and the accountability of each other have been overflowing from the Miami Hurricanes. The goal is winning, but they know there is something special in this locker room. Even if they won't say it out loud, the team has national championship aspirations. The team looks to be a playoff lock but their main goal is going 1-0 each week. Never looking ahead and never looking back. Just focus on the task at hand.
If they can do that, they won't be what they were last season, they will be something new and better, and bring back what was once one of the greatest programs in the history of college football.