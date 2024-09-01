Mario Cristobal: "Now We Have To Show We Can Handle The Success And Get Better"
The message is loud and clear for the the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal, there is still more to do.
The Hurricanes walked into Gainesville and had a point to prove as they rolled the Gators 41-17 in their season opener.
Cristobal knew the importance of the game, as it could have meant that his job was on the line. He proved that he's the only Florida coach that should not be on the hot seat. He also knows that this rivalry game was bigger for the team and the fan base as they have been looking for that semblance of hope.
"It's all about the University of Miami. This win goes to the players, all the people and coaches that worked their buts off," Christobal said. "This was a big rivalry game for us. Miami hasn't been here in 16 years and hasn't won here in 20-plus years. So you think this game was big?"
Cristobal continued.
"You think the amount of animosity, hatred, bad blood between the fanbases didn't amp it up a little bit? It was throw the roof. It was off the carts," Cristobal said.
That anticipation, expectation, and delivering was something that Cristobal could only hope for. He knows what the team has worked for during each camp and also knows that this is only the beginning for what they have in store for the college work.
"For the first time in a long time, Miami has had a chance to play a big-time game to start the season and now we have to show we can handle that success and get better. That's really the most important thing. Today was a really big step and beyond proud of those guys' resilience, their toughness, and their work ethic. They did it all and they put in on for us," Cristobal said.