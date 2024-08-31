Cam Ward Makes The Swamp His Home, No. 19 Miami Rolls The Gators In Gainesville
Hope has arrived in the form of Cam Ward as he led the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes to a 41-17 victory against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
All the hype, all the talk, all the preparation, and Ward delivered in the Swamp as the Hurricanes have finally found their quarterback.
Ward was surgical outside of one slip-out with his interception. However, it has been highlighted many times that one INT won’t slow the quarterback down and he proved that in the way he responded.
Ward finished the game 25-34 (74 percent) with 350 yards passing and three touchdowns. Now that he has a great offensive line, he was able to be his normal self in the pocket as well as make electric plays when rolling out whenever he was pressured. Sometimes he just forced the pressure on himself and still made plays. He completed passes to nine different targets and it was a fantastic showing for the Canes and their new QB.
The Hurricanes will now look to Ball State as their first home game of the season in Week 2.
FINAL: No. 19 Miami 41, Florida 17
2:00 - Harris makes a catch off his back for an INT as Barrow Jr.
Miami 41, Florida 17
4:17 - Ward is driving the ball down the field again. They are in the red zone however the Come up short again finishing it off with a field goal.
Miami 38, Florida 17
7:14 - Florida has started to drive the ball down the field with Lagway and have finally scored.
12:07 - It is a quick drive for the Canes as they get off the field. This game is all but wrapped up as the twos will likely start to get some playing time as the game starts to get away from the Gators.
14:06 - Canes are back on defense a new quarterback has entered the game. Five-star QB prospect DJ Lagway enters for the Gators
14:44 - One of the best kickers in the country has missed a field goal. Score is still Miami 38, Florida 10
15:00 - Well, the pettiness has arrived as Restrepo throws a bomb to Brown but he trys to catch it with one hand and causes him to miss a possible touchdown.
Fourth Quarter
End of the Third: Miami 38, Florida 10
:24 - Mertz goes down after a big hit from Barron and he throws an interception to Powell, the Washington transfer, and he almost goes to the endzone after going for 67 yards.
1:30 - Mertz goes and slides after picking up the first down. The clock continues to tick down as the game is getting closer to the end of the third quarter.
3:05 - The Miami defense has left the Gators and its crowd in shock. outside of one big play, the Canes have stopped Florida in everything. They have gotten past the 50-yard line three times this game.
5:30 - The defense has controlled the game. Limiting the gators from going downfield has allowed the pass rush and linebackers to play outstanding. Mertz has not had time to do anything and he is being shown for the quarterback he is.
6:08 - Ward is playing a video game on the field. He is playing at an elite level as he throws another touchdown on the day. His third of the day as he is over 300 yards and throwing for 77 percent completion.
7:16 - Ward is throwing the ball like the best quarterback in Florida. Right now, he is. He throws a beautify on the sideline to Horton who has had a great game on the day. Ward has also hit nine of his targets today.
7:24 - Offense is back on the field and the Hurricanes are in full control of this game.
Injury Update: Bain Jr. is out for the rest of the game. He is in street clothes on the sideline. With the way the game is going Brown will likely not see the field again as well.
Miami 31, Florida 10
12:30 - Fletcher gets into the endzone for another touchdown on the game.
12:46 - A Gator forced a tackle but he throws Brown in for a touchdown
13:25 - Ward is making all of the right decisions with the ball.
15:00 - The Hurricanes have started out on fire coming out of the half. Back-to-back balls to Restrepo and He is making defenders dance on the outside when trying to tackle him.
Third Quarter
HALFTIME: Miami 24, Florida 10
1:25 After getting the first down. Cam Ward Masterfully moved his way down the field with a big game to Arroyo. Ward finds Restrepo for another catch and his first TD of the season.
2:00 - The Canes have started to hear the Gator crowd with back-to-back run plays for Martinez. He is short of the line to gain with a big third down coming up after the two-minute timeout.
Offense
Miami 17, Florida 10
3:31 Johnson Jr. gets the Gators and its fans back into the game with a huge run for 71 yards and a touchdowns.
Defense
Miami 17, FL 3
6:41 - Fletcher walks into the endzone as the Hurricanes finish this drive with another touchdown.
7:32 - An easy 30-yard catch for Horton as he has made his presence felt in this game. The Hurricanes are back in the red zone.
Offense
8:04 - Another key defensive stop for the Hurricanes on fourth down. They are playing fast and in a hurry. Something that the team has been missing over the past number of seasons.
8:32 - The Canes have played a great game on the defensive side of the ball. They are forcing punts and the Gators have only passed the 50 yard line once during the first half.
9:19 - The Hurricanes have started to get into trouble on the defensive side of the ball with injuries and penalties. Brown after making an impressive defensive stop at the end of the first quarter was seen in the tent.
Defense
Miami 10, FL 3
10:30 - The blitz off the edge keeps the Hurricanes short from the the goal line. A positive drive for the Canes as get get three on the board.
12:32 - Ward keeps throwing it across his body and so far he is 2/3 with the attempts. First down for Horton as the Canes are moving the ball down the field with ease.
14:00 - Ward gets the ball out quickly for the Canes to Restrepo and back-to-back first downs for the No. 1 receiver from last season.
15:00 - Marteniz rips off for a 17-yard run as the run game starts to get going for the Canes
Offense
Second Quarter
End of the First: Miami 7, Florida 3
First Quarter
:40 - The run defense has come into play, and so has the secondary. The Canes hold them to a field goal. UM 7- FL 3 If you haven't noticed, Rueben Bain Jr. has been sent to the locker room after a player landed on his calf on a second downplay.
1:00 Mertz is getting to the open field and runs for the first down.
Defense
Offense
2:25 - Ward throws across his body again but this time it ends up as an interceptions. Bad ball from Ward as the second offensive drive ends.
4:02 - The run game is struggling to get the going but the passing attack looks crisp with a first down from Ward to Arroyo.
Defense
5:36 - the run defense from last season has arrived. The Canes are not allowing anything on the ground. The only way the gators are able to produce are in the flats. Canes for a punt and it was a great one.
6:11 - The Hurricanes secondary is already getting attacked by Mertz. Two quick first downs for the Gators.
6:48 - Old man McCormick gets the first TD of the game for the Canes, and they look great in their first drive of the season.
7:30 - The Gators rush three and hold the Canes and Ward to just sit back and force them to throw it away. Roughing the passer call brings the Canes back on the field for a first and goal.
8:30 - Ward is using his legs and he looks amazing. This is all the Canes could have hoped for in an opening drive.
9:30 - Restrepo with a fantastic catch from behind to get the first down for 13 yards.
10:45 - Ward takes to the field and easily gets the first down with his legs.
11:16 - The Cane are moving fast with a quick tempo offense. A short pass to Goerge with a gain of 2.
12:10 - First play for the offense and it is a six-yard gain for the Marteniz.
Offense
12:40 - The Hurricanes get a huge stop on third down on Wilson III.
14:15 - Mertz takes to the open field and slides for four.
15:00 - The first play goes to Eugene Wilson III. Gain of 11 on the first play of the game.
Defense
Miami wins the toss and defers.
Depth Chart
The wait is now over. No. 19 Miami Hurricanes play football against the Florida Gators in the opening game of the season.
It has been a long offseason for the Canes and with a new sense of hope in the ACC, Miami has a chance to take the next step to return to the national spotlight.
This is year three for Mario Cristobal and the time is now to strike the iron. Cam Ward will make his long-awaited debut for the Canes, and the fan base finally have a quarterback they can believe in. The same for the rest of the roster as this is the most talented roster in the past 15 years.
The time is now for the Canes to take that next step.