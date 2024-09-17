Mario Cristobal Reflects On Ball State And Turns His Focus To South Florida
Head coach Mario Cristobal has his team rolling as the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes sit at 3-0 to start the season.
After dominating Ball State 62-0, the Hurricanes now turn their attention to the South Florida Bulls in a true test to see where the team will likely be towards the end of the season.
Cristobal noted some things that stand out to him with USF, such as knowing that this team has a chip on its shoulder anytime they play.
"[On what stands out] I think their speed, their physicality, the intensity they play with, the way they get to the football, the ability to tackle and get guys on the ground in space, and the tempo they play with on the other side of the ball. There is a lot to them that has made them successful," Cristobal said.
There is always the respect factor in this new era of Miami Hurricanes football. Cristobal respects every opponent the same and game plans the same way. He knows USF is a great team to challenge the Canes especially after the Bulls went to Tuscaloosa and had a tooth-and-nail battle against No. 4 Alabama.
"They got a great football team," Cristobal said. "It doesn't take but three or four clips of watching them play the University of Alabama for everybody to realize how drastic and how big of a step to know how good of a team that really is. The tape doesn't lie and our guys have a chance to see it, so we are excited for a great challenge."
This is the perfect time for this Hurricanes team to face adversity and a true challenge now the season is fully underway. The University of Miami goals this season could all be tested during this game. If it is another dominant performance on the road, this team could be a top-four team in the country.