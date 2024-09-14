Live Updates: No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State
Pregame:
Another Update: More lighting in the air. New all-clear time is 5:35 p.m ET.
The positives about living in South Beach, are the beautiful skies, the beaches, and the culture. The downside, when it rains it pours.
Update: 5:30 p.m. is the new kickoff time for the Hurricanes. The stadium has been cleared with the downpour of the rain and lightning threat.
Update: The all clear is now set for 5 p.m. ET
Another lighting delay. New kick time is undetermined at this point and time.
It is now pouring down with rain. This could have the makings of a very sloppy game.
Update: New kickoff time 4:45 ET
The Hurricanes are in a weather delay. New Kickoff Time 4:30 ET
Injuries: DE Rueben Bain Jr, DB Damari Brown, and Jalen Rivers where not dressed during pregame and will be out for the game.
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State; Week 3 College Football TV Schedule
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes have another home game this time against Ball State (1-0) who played their first game of the season last week.
The Hurricanes look to continue to play dominant football as they look to move further up in the associated polls, as well as gauge the field with how talented this team truly is.
Cam Ward looks to continue is Heisman campaign and be the savior that South Florida needs in the football world now.
The Game
Date: September 14
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ACCNX/ESPN+
Series: Miami leads 10-1
Last Meeting: Miami defeated Florida A&M 70-3. Three of the Hurricane running backs went for over 100 yards with at least one touchdown. The defense held the Rattlers to under 200 yards of offense.