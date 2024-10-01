Mario Cristobal Reflects On Nail Biting Win Against Virginia Tech In Preparation For Cal
Nail-biting victory on Friday night for No. 8 Miami against Virginia Tech as they now look to hit the road to face off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal can't complain or talk too much about the referees all on the final play of the game but he knows that his team was not playing their best most of the night.
Simple things could be done and "high-level" plays were made that led to the Victory but Cristobal knows that this could have been a lot simpler.
"Football is really simple. Sometimes we complicate it because something we see things we aren't supposed to see. We lose our discipline, we lose our focus. The effort was really really good but the details were lacking. We as an entire organization and program we got to do a better job to tighten those things to perform better and perform at a high level," Cristobal said.
The goal now is to have this simpler approach as the Hurricanes will now prepare for Cal who has some feasible obstacles to overcome.
With Crisotbal's former Pac-12 experience, he is used to the tough teams that he has faced against the Golden Bears. That will be something he highlights to the team with some of them playing the former Pac-12 team for the first time in their careers.
"They were always probably the toughest and the most physical team that we faced out on the West Coast. Every game always came down to the end," Cristobal said. "I think it reflective in this year's team as well. They lead the country in interceptions, in the turnover marge they are the top three in the country. So many defensive categories at being best in the conference, and the difference this season is the offensive production."
After facing one of the best defenses in the league against Virginia Tech, Cal will be next as the Hurricane's "cupcake" schedule continues to be a challenge each passing week.