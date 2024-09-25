Mishael Powell Wants To Dance Again On Friday
Mishael Powell wants to dance. He wants to dance and party like the last time the University of Miami won a national title.
He will accept nothing less.
When Miami beat USF last weekend, they danced on the Bulls home field. Powell wants to dance every week, regardless of who's field they are playing on.
"It's definitely a big thing. It was just something that was us having fun," Powell said. "It's a Florida dance, everyone on the team knows how to do it."
Powell was also leading the Gators recruits in The Swamp when Miami went in and beat the University of Florida 41-17 to start the season.
"I was just letting them know that they had the wrong colors on," Powell said. "I let them know how I felt."
Powell, believes the team is playing at a high level. He reiterated what coach Mario Cristobal said. The team is angry, they are mad. They want to get their due.
"We are pissed off, the anger is real. We see how people have treated us the last few years and we understand that it's different now and we have a target on our backs," Powell said. "We need to be disciplined and play without making penalties."
Powell knows Virginia Tech is not going to roll over and play dead. They are coming in for a fight.
"They have a lot of good players. Their slot receiver is real good and they can run the ball," Powell said. "If we come out and play to our standards, we will come out on top."
Powell is glad to have Cam Ward on his team, as opposed to having to play against him as he did when the two were at Washington and Washington State respectively.
"He's taken his game to a higher level. He is showing more than he has ever done before," Powell said. "I am happy we are on the same team now."