Next Man Up In The Secondary As Robby Washington Answers The Call
The secondary of the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes has seen some issues in the depth chart but some conversations from positions might aid that department.
With the soft issue injury to Damari Brown after the Florida game, Daryl Porter Jr knows that the secondary has to step up and believes that it has. Next man up is the mentality of this group and they have proven it.
"its next man up. It doesn't matter whose in the game, you have to make sure you are ready for the opportunity. We have been trying to tell each and every person to just be ready for when it comes. As you guys can see we are playing together and we lok good right now.
Knowing this is an issue, head coach Mario Cristobal has now challenged redshirt freshman Robby Washington to transition into a defensive role for the Hurricanes. Knowing that the team has a lack of depth in the position, some look at some hold high school tape led to the decision for him and Washington to agree on.
"Robby is an excellent athlete and a good football player, unfortunately, he has had some nagging injuries since he got to Miami. it just so happens we need some help at the DB spot," Cristobal said. "He has a natural ability to bend, to strike ball carriers. He did some of this in high school if you look at his tape at safety. We believe he will be an elite corner. He is smart, elite, and a good corner."
It is an interesting change of things knowing the issue with the secondary position for the Hurricanes. They are trying to build on this in the future and since the room is so young, some answers need to be answered quickly. Talent like OJ Frederique Jr. have already performed at a high level with their youth, the addition of Washington will only add to what can be for the Hurricanes in the future.