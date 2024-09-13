No. 10 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Ball State
It has been some changes for the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) as they enter this game against the Ball State Cardinals (1-0).
Injuries have not favored the Hurricanes early this season but with a week's schedule to begin the season, it could be a change of pace once next week gets underway. The offensive is still rolling with its premier talent as well as the defense starting to show why they are at the level they are at.
There will be lots to go by with this game, as USF waits for the Hurricanes.
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State; Week 3 College Football TV Schedule
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyles
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers (questionable), Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard