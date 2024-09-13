All Hurricanes

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Ball State

Another week for the Miami Hurricanes after another dominant performance in their home opener against Florida A&M.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) breaks a tackle against Florida A&M Rattlers defensive back Kendall Bohler (3) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) breaks a tackle against Florida A&M Rattlers defensive back Kendall Bohler (3) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
It has been some changes for the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) as they enter this game against the Ball State Cardinals (1-0).

Injuries have not favored the Hurricanes early this season but with a week's schedule to begin the season, it could be a change of pace once next week gets underway. The offensive is still rolling with its premier talent as well as the defense starting to show why they are at the level they are at.

There will be lots to go by with this game, as USF waits for the Hurricanes.

QUARTERBACK

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Jordan Lyles

WIDE RECEIVER

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers (questionable), Markel Bell

Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant

LINEBACKER

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)

Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard

