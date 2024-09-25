All Hurricanes

No. 7 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Virginia Tech

ACC play is underway for the Miami Hurricanes and the roster is starting to get healthy just in time.

Justice Sandle

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) score a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
ACC play is here for No. 7 Miami and they have the roster to compete with some of the best in the country.

They will start to get some players back in the lineup that they have been missing for several games which will only aid to what the team has been missing.

Jalen Rivers was scheduled to return last week against USF but he was held out to protect him for ACC play. Rueben Bain Jr. has still been out and the team is looking for a great time for him to return as well.

Mario Cristobal has built a roster with depth this season so his team will be prepared for anything. That is something that has been working with a few key players down as they take on Virginia Tech (2-2) Friday on ESPN at 7:30 ET.

QUARTERBACK

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Jordan Lyles

WIDE RECEIVER

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell

Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)

Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant

LINEBACKER

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)

Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard

