No. 7 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Vs. Virginia Tech
ACC play is here for No. 7 Miami and they have the roster to compete with some of the best in the country.
They will start to get some players back in the lineup that they have been missing for several games which will only aid to what the team has been missing.
Jalen Rivers was scheduled to return last week against USF but he was held out to protect him for ACC play. Rueben Bain Jr. has still been out and the team is looking for a great time for him to return as well.
Mario Cristobal has built a roster with depth this season so his team will be prepared for anything. That is something that has been working with a few key players down as they take on Virginia Tech (2-2) Friday on ESPN at 7:30 ET.
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Jordan Lyles
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez Likely OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE | Rueben Bain Jr. - OUT (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy | Rueben Bain Jr. - Out (Soft tissue injury in calf)
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury)
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique, Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard