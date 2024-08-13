No Time For Egos When Winning Is On The Mind Of The Miami Hurricanes
Talent within the Miami Hurricane football program is undeniable, but with too much talent, egos could run hot, and problems in the building could happen.
With so much talent, there is also an expectation within the locker room and around the Coral Gables community. Those expectations can be grueling and demanding in any program, but with a leader like Cam Ward in the locker room, egos disappear with an understanding of the bigger picture in mind.
"[Expectation on the Team] We handle it good in the locker room. There is no ego in the locker room. We don't play that stuff," Ward said. "Everyone comes in with the right mindset, we want to get better, we want to compete on both sides of the ball. You know at the end of the day, it's all about putting the team in the best situation to win. We keep team first and take it one day at a time."
Ward has a goal of a 10-12 win season as that is something that has eluded him in his power five (now power four) career.
For Miami, coaches and players around the program have raved about his leadership and hard work. Someone who has taken notice of that is his star slot receiver, Xavier Restrepo. He is entering his fifth season for the Hurricanes and has noticed a difference in this season compared to all his other years playing in the orange and green.
"I feel that everyone's ego is just thrown out the window. Everyone has something to earn and something to prove and you know we haven't won like we wanted to win here lately. We are coming to work every single day hair on fire and just a fuse lit up under us. We are ready to make something happen this year," Restrepo said.
Winning is something that has eluded the program for quite some time. Positive records do not phase Hurricane faithful as they have been the the mountaintop plenty of times. This season, that is all that matters for the players and coaching staff for the Canes. The talent that has been assembled does not come around this often for a historical program, so egos will be put to the side as W's are the only things on the minds of the Hurricanes.