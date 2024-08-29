Rivalry Games Are As Simple As Wearing The Color White
Pettiness has endless bounds when it comes to a team's rival. Teams will argue about who is the best, who has the better college town, and which town has the better food. Sometimes, it's just as simple as a white jersey.
No. 19 Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators to open the season. A game that everyone in the state of Florida has been excited for for quite some time and now has a little extra fuel to the burning flame that was already hot.
The Hurrianes announced that they would be wearing their whiteout gear in the opening game of the season.
To many, this is a harmless act that will only excite the Hurricanes fans with a dazzling uniform to open the season in. Even while on the road, the home team not wearing a white color has started to become a trend in sports. With the endless amount of jersey colorways and designs, teams wear whatever they want, and the Hurricanes flashed what they would be wearing on game day.
However, If you dig a little deeper, there is a lot more to it than just a simple white jersey.
As most college teams do, the Gators announced that the colorway for fans in the game should be white. Their goal was to have a whiteout game for the fans to stay cool while creating that white mass that could distract anyone at any time.
The Hurricanes took notice and decided to make The Swamp a home game for themselves. Other benefits included staying cool in the hot humid Florida air, but making the Gator faithful hate them even more was the cherry on top.
Days later, the Canes took upon this opportunity, and with a simple IG caption, the Hurricanes delivered their purpose for the jersey.
"Someone told us to wear white on Saturday"
Simple pettiness between rivals is what makes college sports special. It will play out on the field on ABC at 3:30 ET as the Gators will host the Canes in an epic showdown to start the season.