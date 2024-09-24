All Hurricanes

Rueben Bain Jr. Might Not Be On The Field But He Is Still Working As Hard As Anyone Off It

A looming return for one of the best defensive players in the ACC has the Hurricanes excited as they get set to start its ACC slate.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) slides for a first down while Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) attempts to tackle during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) slides for a first down while Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) attempts to tackle during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 7 Miami has had a great defense to start the season, but imagine what would happen if the addition of their best defensive player returns to the lineup fully healthy.

Defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has been missing from actions since the first series against the Florida Gators in the opener game of the season. Some of that could be the team holding him back for his safety and saving him for the lengthy conference slate the team soon faces.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows he wants one of his best players on the field, but he also has highlighted his importance off the field.

"He wants to be there and if he can't contribute physically, he wants to in some shape or form impact the team in a positive way," Cristobal said.

Cristobal continued.

"So throughout the course of the week, in the previous weeks he has gotten some work, but when he hasn't been able to work, he's right there with those guys. He's with them in the film room, he's spending extra time with them. He cares about Miami, he cares about his teammates so he's had a really positive impact."

Cristobal said the plan is to try to get him back this week against Virginia Tech (2-2) if he is ready to go. They have been holding him back in a similar way they did running back Mark Fletcher Jr. at the beginning of the season to ensure he is fully healthy and ready to add to an already dominant defensive line for the Hurricanes.

How to Watch: No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football