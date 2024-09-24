Rueben Bain Jr. Might Not Be On The Field But He Is Still Working As Hard As Anyone Off It
No. 7 Miami has had a great defense to start the season, but imagine what would happen if the addition of their best defensive player returns to the lineup fully healthy.
Defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has been missing from actions since the first series against the Florida Gators in the opener game of the season. Some of that could be the team holding him back for his safety and saving him for the lengthy conference slate the team soon faces.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows he wants one of his best players on the field, but he also has highlighted his importance off the field.
"He wants to be there and if he can't contribute physically, he wants to in some shape or form impact the team in a positive way," Cristobal said.
Cristobal continued.
"So throughout the course of the week, in the previous weeks he has gotten some work, but when he hasn't been able to work, he's right there with those guys. He's with them in the film room, he's spending extra time with them. He cares about Miami, he cares about his teammates so he's had a really positive impact."
Cristobal said the plan is to try to get him back this week against Virginia Tech (2-2) if he is ready to go. They have been holding him back in a similar way they did running back Mark Fletcher Jr. at the beginning of the season to ensure he is fully healthy and ready to add to an already dominant defensive line for the Hurricanes.