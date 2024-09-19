South Florida Quarterback Byrum Brown Could Cause Issues For No. 8 Miami
No. 8 Miami has a new and exiciting challenge on Saturday when they take on the South Florida Bulls.
Quarterback Byrum Brown has been electric for USF in his first two seasons, starting with the Bulls. He is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and going off of the beginning of his season, he continues to prove that.
He is their offense. Of course, he is leading the team in passing but he also leads the team in rushing. He has 46 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He has speed that can be undetectable and can leave opponents in the dust.
One of the many things that has made the Hurricanes stand out has been their stout running defense. They have given up an average of 65.67 yards on the ground per game which is 12th best in the nation.
Linebacker Franciso Mauigoa has been one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the country over the past two seasons and knows the challenges this defense will face Saturday night.
"On film, he stands on a true dual-threat quarterback. He can make plays on his feet and can also throw the ball. Very accurate and he's sneaky fast too so he's a very talented kid," Muaigoa said. "We're prepared for it, and we are just making sure that we contain him and put him in a tough position."
Cornerback Darryl Porter Jr. knows this as well. He won't have to have his eyes on the quarterback at all times with talented receivers to cover but if there is a chance he's not afraid to go after the quarterback.
"We have to make sure we keep our eyes on our man," Porter said. "If he breaks the pocket, blast him and make sure we stay on our dudes where they go."