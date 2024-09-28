The Full Cam Ward Experience Was On Display Against Virginia Tech
In his worst game as a Miami Hurricanes, Cam Ward still delivered the full "Cam Ward Experience" for No. 7 Miami as they got the thrilling 38-34 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night.
This is the first time that the Hurricanes Faithful got to see what Washington State fans had "warned" them about. While Ward will put up fantastic numbers, there are times when he can be careless with the ball.
His "worst" game came from terrible turnovers and still the Heisman hopeful threw for four touchdowns, one rushing, totaling over 400 yards of offense with another 300-yard passing game and over 50 yards of timely rushes.
Ward knew that he had a bad game but he knew that their were all correctable things.
"It was nothing they did on defense, it was all correctables by myself," Ward said. "Protection was great. Everything they did on defense was shown on film. I just got to be better next week."
Even with the costly turnovers, the Canes faced arguably the best defense in the ACC in the Hokies. They have the best secondary in the conference and had the nations sack leader on the defensive line wrecking games.
"We knew that it was going to be a challenge. They have a great D-line. [Antwaun Powell-Ryland] is one of the best players on the team and we knew that was going to be a challenge to the O-line but they did a good job protecting me when they needed to. We played good team football at the end of the day," Ward said.
It is one of the many reasons why he came back to play college ball cleaning up some of his mistakes while also putting more film on tape. Even with the full experience, he is the best quarterback in the country right now and continues to prove that he should be booking his plane ticket to head to New York.