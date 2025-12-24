Three Things Miami Hurricanes Football Should Ask Santa For This Christmas

This could be the best holiday season in Miami Hurricanes history when it's all said and done.

The Hurricanes closed out their regular season with a big win against No. 22 Pittsburgh two days after Thanksgiving. Miami went into the game against Pittsburgh with a strong win against Virginia Tech before Thanksgiving. Just one day before the official start of the winter season, Miami secured its biggest win in program history since winning the national championship in 2002.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal now leads his team into an uphill battle against No. 2 Ohio State on New Years Eve to cap off the holiday season. The Hurricanes will take all the Christmas cheer they can get going into the Cotton Bowl clash in Texas December 31.

Defensive backs shine against Ohio State

Jim Thorpe award semifinalist Keionte Scott's return to the lineup was a breath of fresh air for the defense. The senior collected ten total tackles and two sacks in the backfield for the Hurricanes in the 10 to 3 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman needs to be the star of this game against Ohio State.

The battle against the Buckeyes will be a battle between head coach Ryan Day and Hetherman. Placing defensive backs Bryce Fitzgerald, Jakobe Thomas, Zechariah Poyser, and others in the best position to succeed on every given play. Between sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith and senior receiver Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes offense is extremely dynamic and won't allow Miami's defense to take many breaks.

The Hurricanes pass defense ranks No. 30 in the country compared to the No. 7 ranked rush defense. The Ohio State pass defense ranks No. 1 in the country while their rush defense ranks No. 5.

No turnovers against Ohio State

The Hurricanes almost escaped the Aggies last Saturday afternoon with a win and zero turnovers. Miami did well maintaining control of the football until a late fumble by freshman receiver Malachi Toney. Mario Cristobal will need to enforce every ounce of discipline he can going into this Cotton Bowl matchup.

Penalties are inevitable, especially in a game between two aggressive defenses like this one will be. However, the team doing everything they possibly can to keep the game out of the referees' hand will be crucial. Not letting the penalties get out of hand will be important. The Carson Beck that showed up against Louisville inside Hard Rock Stadium to throw four interceptions can't even show a glimpse of himself against the Buckeyes. The version of Carson Beck that threw an interception in overtime to lose to SMU can't make an appearance for one quarter or even one series.

Buckeyes defensive coordinator and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Patricia will take advantage of every opportunity given to them. The Buckeyes are too talented defensively to allow any leeway.

More Rueben Bain Jr.

The best way to make life easier for a unit of defensive backs is to give the opposing quarterback as little time as possible to think. The only way to limit the time an opposing quarterback has in the pocket is to rush him ruthlessly. Rueben Bain Jr. hounded Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed for three huge sacks en route to Miami's first CFP victory. Akheem Mesidor also collected 1.5 sacks but Bain is the anchor in which this line is held by. Bain is the axis that the rest of Miami's entire defense revolves around.

Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Julian Sayin has made smart decisions all season and has had time to make those decisions thanks to his strong offensive line, but Miami has monsters in both trenches as well. Legendary coach and ESPN analyst Nick Saban declared Miami as the team no one wanted to see in the playoffs and now that we see Ohio State and Miami matched up against each other, we're starting to see why Saban felt this way.

