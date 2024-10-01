The Hurricanes Are Dealing With Injuries But The Depth Of The Roster Has Been Performing
Week after week, No. 8 Miami shows why they are one of the best teams in the country.
Not only do they have one of the best offenses in the league, but the talent pool is so deep that the injuries that have been sustained could cripple a program that did not have a great developmental system. The Miami Hurricanes have that thanks to Mario Cristobal.
READ MORE: Mario Cristobal Highlights Rueben Bain Jr. As He Is Scheduled To Return Against Cal
With the number of injuries pilling up for the Canes, the younger talent is getting a chance to get out on the field and become high-impact players the second they see the field. Getting them playing time was always the plan for their growth but this was not the ideal way. Because of Cristobal and his emphasis on getting everyone in the program better including coaches, they have been able to control the issues on the field because of high-level development.
"We had to dig deep into our depth. We played a lot of guys. I don't think that circumstance is just unique to us," Cristobal said. "I think the entire country is going through that at some point. We just got hit with a rash of issues at that one position."
Cristobal continued.
"I think preparation, camp, and the things that we have been working on for a while in focusing on developing every part of the roster showed up. Partially Malik Bryant was the player of the game. You have to put the emphasis on the development of coaches and players equally. You have to force it every single day," Cristobal said.
The development of Mario Cristobal and his program can be seen on the field. His depth has preformed and they will continue to because of the extra emphasis on getting better every single day.
Cristobal expects more players to start popping and become more important once the season continues. He highlighted that it's key for programs to have those ready to play who are next in line. Once those top players are gone, it is then on the younger players to fill in the production shoes and the coach will be one person that will not allow that to happen.