Mario Cristobal Highlights Rueben Bain Jr. As He Is Scheduled To Return Against Cal
He's back. Or at least that is the plan for last season's ACC defensive rookie of the year Rueben Bain Jr. per Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.
Bain has been missing from action since the opening series of the season opener in Gainesville when No. 8 Miami stormed in and defeated the Gators. Since then, they have not needed the brilliant pass rusher for their previous out-of-conference opponents.
That was a great sign because of the depth in the defensive line locker room, until the Virginia Tech game. The defensive line struggled with the pass rush and getting to Kyron Drones. They generated pressure but something was missing from this team being at that next level. The Hurricanes are a top 20 defense sitting at 15 in staticis but with the addition of Bain, they could move to the top 10.
Cristobal knows the importance of the returning Bain and what he can bring for the defense who is starting to have to dip deeply into its depth.
"Let's go find out. We know what type of player he is," Cristobal said. "He looked great in warmups last week. I mean he was right there and could have probably could go this past week, but we chose and medically chose the right route. The correct route because it just guarantees him better health going forward."
With the running game as strong as the California Golden Bears, this will be an important game for the star player to return and show that he is still one of the best players in the league.