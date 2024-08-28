The Miami Hurricane Offensive and Defensive Line Are Battle Tested Going Into Gainesville
Trench warefare is what wins football games and Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes have highted that fact going into Gainesville.
The goal is simple for the Canes, and it is dominant on both sides of the ball. The talent on the roster can make that happen as they felt each other throughout fall camp.
The beauty of this iteration of the Hurricanes is that their offensive and defense lines are some of the best in the country not just the ACC.
The offensive line has returned three starters in Jalen River, Francis Mauigoa, and Anez Copper. The connection between the group will lead to positive things against the gators. One of the issues last season was the lack of discipline on the line. That is likely to change with more experience from this core group
Rivers is a pro in waiting but still has things to work on however, he knows that his unit is ready for anyone that lines up across from them.
"The defensive line at Florida is dynamic. They are massive and we are for that challenge. We are ready for that opportunity." Rivers said. "We're ready. We've been lifting 400 lb sleds. We have been doing a lot to get prepared for the weight we are going to have to move and block."
Rueben Bain Jr. knows this as well. He praised the talent on the Gator's side and understood the challenges in front of his group.
"Florida is a great team. Big strong guys up front. They really run their feet well in the run game. It's something we have to be prepared for just have to come out and give it our all," Bain said.