It's A Rivalry Game But Also A Business Week For Rueben Bain Jr. and The Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes will travel to Gaineville for the first game of their season to play the Florida Gators in one of the most important games of the season.
For star sophomore Rueben Bain Jr., it is another week for the Canes to improve, and go 1-0 to begin the season.
"It's just another game. My mindset is, it's just a business week for me and I'm just ready to be the same person day in and day out. Football is football. Whoever steps aside in a differnet color jersey, that's who I got to play and give my all to." Bain said.
Going into this season, the defensive line will be healthy to start the season and will surround Bain with endless talent. Bain knows that playing with a healthy D-line will only make it harder for other teams to keep up with them and if the focus is on him, others around him will also eat.
"We're a real versatile and orderly on the defensive line this year. Everybody here can play football at any position or any given spot or down," Bain said. "They try to eliminate me out the game, you got four other players coming that can do what I can do. It's a defensive line full of each other. We all play violent and we all play fast."
It's another week for Bain to improve and another week for football for the Miami Hurricanes. The outside noise has not entered the locker room nor will it distract the Canes from going into the swamp and getting a key victory on the season.