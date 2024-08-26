The Most Underrated Wide Receiver In The ACC: Jacolby George
The University of Miami and its football team have had their ups and downs over the past few seasons, but the one consistent area last season was the wide receiver room.
Thanks to Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, the Hurricanes were in many games because of their elite play and ability to create open space. Restrepo had a standout season leading the team in receiving yards and receptions, but George led the team in touchdown receptions.
George flew under the radar of many coaches last season because of Restrepo and former Cane, Colbie Young. However, when he touched the ball magic happened in the open field.
Route running is his bread and butter, and he has some of the best footwork in the ACC. His ability to shake a defender at the line and create natural separation for an open look allowed him to lead the team in TDs last season. Also because of the quality of quarterback play in Tyle Van Dyke, he did not always get the ball on time or in an accurate manner.
At the beginning of the season when Van Dyke looked like a Heisman front-runner, George dominated in games, especially against high-quality opponents such as Texas A&M, the Drake Maye-led North Carolina team, and their undefeated rivals in Florida State.
Against the Aggies, he hauled in three tds, and against UNC and FSU, he accounted for over 125 yards in each game. Each of those games came within one score outside of a dominant victory against A&M. He flashed his elite ability to work well outside of the numbers and still have the wherewithal to bring in the ball when given a bad look.
Many would say that 57 receptions and nearly 1000 yards (864 yards) are not underrated until a quarterback issue begins to make its way into the latter parts of the season. He would have likely seen the ball more even though he did average close to 5 catches a game.
The ball will still find its way into his hands this season with Cam Ward taking the reigns at QB so that coveted 10000-yard season could be in sight for the shifty and talented George.