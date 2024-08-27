There Is A New Communication System In College Football And The Hurricanes Are Prepared
With a new college football era, changes from top to bottom have begun to take over the game. NIL, the College Football Playoff system, and on the field, the communications system.
Technology has been utilized in the NFL for several years while the collegiate game still relied on multiple colored assistants on the sideline throwing signals, holding posters, or frantically moving their bodies to get the play call in. Starting this year, technology will begin to play a more pivotal role with tablets on the sideline and mics inside of helmets of key players.
For the Miami Hurricanes, those key players will be captains, Cam Ward and Francisco Mauigoa.
Mauigoa likes the addition of the new system and believes the Canes can thrive because of his leadership ability.
I think it's a good addition to the game of football. Communication has been a key factor in football, and being able to have that in our helmets helps a lot. It helps us communicate a lot better to get the plays right and helps us be on the same page too because we are the ones that are out there playing, getting the call fast, and having everyone on the same page is what we want," Mauigoa said.
Mauigoa also knows that the speed of the game will be different now that the team won't have to constantly look to the sideline to get the play call in. The defense can focus on the game and worry about up-tempo offenses getting the jump on them.
Mario Cristobal and Shannon Dawson have put in numerous hours in with the star quarterback with the new communications system. Playing in The Swamp for the first game of the season will be a real test to see how well the communications system will work.
Dawson still has questions about the consistency of the new tech and knows it is uncharted territory. There will still be other systems in place in case things start to become uncontrollable in the ruckus environment.
"We have multiple ways to get the play in. We are not going to rely on one system because we can't," Dawson said.
The Swamp will be loud as advertised and keeping this in mind will only help the Hurricanes in securing a victory for the program.