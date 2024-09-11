All Hurricanes

Three Ball State Players To Watch Against No. 10 Miami

The Cardinals are coming off their first win of the season and some key players should be circled on the board for the Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Ball State struggled to start their game against the Missouri State Bears, however, after a 35-point second half, the Cardinals secured their first win of the season.

The Cardinals know how to maintain possession of the ball the issue for the team was putting in the endzone. Against No. 10 Miami, if they struggle to do that the game will be all but a loss with the talent on both sides of the ball.

Ball State has some players that are not afraid of any moment and those are the players that the Hurricanes should be worried about the most.

1. Quarterback Kadin Semonza

Sep 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kadin Semonza (9) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Semonza had a good game against the Bears finishing with four touchdowns and 262 yards on 28-28 passing. The Danger about Semonza is that he is not afraid to use his legs to hurt the Hurricanes in the middle of the field when it was given up. He is elusive and young, so taking extra contact does not phase him as much. This was all from the second half and shows that in an instant, he can get the balll in the endzone.

2. Wide Receiver Malcolm Gillie

Sep 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Ty Robinson (2) and wide receiver Malcolm Gillie (7) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The senior played a decent game for the Cardinals finishing the day with five receptions, a touchdown, and 63 yards. That might not seem like much but he is a player with deep ball threat ability and from the FAMU game, something the Hurricanes can slip up against. If coverages are blown in this game like last week, it could be a big game for the senior.

Linebacker Joey Stemler

Arguably the best player during the game was the junior linebacker, as he was all over the field. He finished the day with seven total tackles and a timely interception that got the Cardinals back into the game. Working the middle of the field is something that quarterback Cam Ward and all of his targets have been targeting throughout the first two games. Stemler has been a key player at keeping the ball from the area. This will be a work in progress for him as many talented players will be around him all game on Saturday.

