Three Ball State Players To Watch Against No. 10 Miami
Ball State struggled to start their game against the Missouri State Bears, however, after a 35-point second half, the Cardinals secured their first win of the season.
The Cardinals know how to maintain possession of the ball the issue for the team was putting in the endzone. Against No. 10 Miami, if they struggle to do that the game will be all but a loss with the talent on both sides of the ball.
Ball State has some players that are not afraid of any moment and those are the players that the Hurricanes should be worried about the most.
1. Quarterback Kadin Semonza
Semonza had a good game against the Bears finishing with four touchdowns and 262 yards on 28-28 passing. The Danger about Semonza is that he is not afraid to use his legs to hurt the Hurricanes in the middle of the field when it was given up. He is elusive and young, so taking extra contact does not phase him as much. This was all from the second half and shows that in an instant, he can get the balll in the endzone.
2. Wide Receiver Malcolm Gillie
The senior played a decent game for the Cardinals finishing the day with five receptions, a touchdown, and 63 yards. That might not seem like much but he is a player with deep ball threat ability and from the FAMU game, something the Hurricanes can slip up against. If coverages are blown in this game like last week, it could be a big game for the senior.
Linebacker Joey Stemler
Arguably the best player during the game was the junior linebacker, as he was all over the field. He finished the day with seven total tackles and a timely interception that got the Cardinals back into the game. Working the middle of the field is something that quarterback Cam Ward and all of his targets have been targeting throughout the first two games. Stemler has been a key player at keeping the ball from the area. This will be a work in progress for him as many talented players will be around him all game on Saturday.