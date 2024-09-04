Three Florida A&M Player To Watch Against No. 12 Miami
The Florida A&M Rattlers have a lot of talent on their team. Many of them come from the South Florida region similar to many of the personal on the no 12 Miami Hurricanes squad. The difference is the experience and size between the talent.
Keep in mind however, that FAMU went undefeated last season and has started the season 2-0. Those two wins were nail biters but a win is a win.
How to Watch: Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami; Full Week 2 College Football TV Schedule
Daniel Richardson
The new starting quarterback for the Rattlers had an impressive debut game but did slack a bit in the second game of the season. In the two games that have been played, he is throwing for a 66.2 percent completion percentage, six touchdowns, and over 500 yards. The second game did see a slip in accuracy only throwing for 23-38. The defense forced him to win the game and when it came down to it, he did after a string of competitions in the fourth quarter.
Jamari Gassett
The senior wide receiver leads the team in yards and reception. In the first game of the season, he started with a bang with eight receptions, 110 yards, and two TDs, but the last game saw a drastic drop in production with only one catch and eight yards. So far, this season has been his best in terms of production with him already tying his second career best in TDs with 2. One more and he will have tied his career high and knowing him, he will likely shatter that this season.
Khalil Hunter
The only defensive player on the team to generate any sacks has been sophomore linebacker Hunter. He has two so far this season with a total of six tackles. There have been a lot of miss tackled opportunities on this FAMU team, but Hunter has been one the most consistent young players on the team, who will likely see more playing this upcoming season. Young, hungry, and determined.