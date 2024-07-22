Three Questions For Mario Cristobal Before ACC Kickoff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. will be taking place July 22-25 and there are a lot of questions that need to be asked for the commissioner, players, coaches, and anyone who has a chance to be in in the area. For the Miami Hurricanes, they will be sending three players next to Mario Cristobal who might be the most interesting coach to interview this season.
Here are some questions that should be posed for Cristobal on the podium:
Why will this year be different?
Last season the Hurricanes were picked to win the conference and they fell way below those expectations with a 7-6 record and a sub .500 record in conference play at 3-5. The same expectations have been set for this season with many experts expecting the Hurricanes to finally take over the ACC after joining the conference in 2004. Not having to face Clemson this year will only bolster those claims but they still have Florida State and a rising Louisville to face.
But why will this season be different? It could be because the Hurricanes have a Heisman-quality quarterback and running back tandem alongside some of the best receivers in the ACC. The defense has been revamped and looks stronger than ever but the issue might be how Cristobal manages a game. The team showed flashes of greatness last season against Clemson, Texas A&M, and even Florida State but, coaching became an issue
For Cristobal, this season will be different because of his growth as a coach and leader of the team. Having new star players will also help, however, the execution on the field will truly be the answer to the test.
Will the trend of overhauling rooms with transfer players continue?
As one of the best recruiters in the country, the current construction of the team is filled with many transfer players. That is the new day and age of college sports with the openness of the transfer portal and its avaibility unlike years in the past. The Hurricanes are one of the many teams that have taken advantage of that but overhauling rooms year after year might not be the best idea.
This season, the Hurricanes see 15 new players on their roster and most of that overhaul comes on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, Cameron Ward will be one of the main talking points during the ACC Kickoff but the real questions should come with the defensive line and the new talent that makes up the room. Tyler Baron, C.J. Clark, Simeon Barrow Jr., Elijah Alston, and Marley Cook will make up most of the predicted production to aid Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, however, how long will it take for those players to mesh together and have quality play.
If this does become a trend, where does that leave Cristobal and his excellent recruiting or will this be one of the many downsides to the new era of college football?
What will traveling across the country look like for the Hurricanes in the new ACC?
With the additions of SMU, Cal, and Stanford into the ACC, there are concerns about the academic standpoint of the student-athletes and how much time teams will travel back and forth around the country for some sports. One of those key instances will be seen when the Hurricanes travel to Cal in an away game on Oct. 5.
Precautions have been made to help the players like adding in the extra bye week and the Canes have one following this trip but, other sports are also taking a major hit with this compared to Football. This is one of the many other downsides of the end of the Pac-12 but the question of travel needs to be a focus for student-athletes. Many forget they are also entering this new stage in their careers and academic careers with more pressure on them than ever. Mental health questions could also arise with a topic like this so anything that aids the student-athletes is welcomed.