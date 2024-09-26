Three Virginia Tech Players To Watch Out For As No. 7 Miami Takes On The Hokies
ACC play is underway for No. 7 Miami and this is the year for them to prove that they will be one of the best teams in the country.
First, the Hurricanes (4-0) will need to go through a historic rival in the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) who are not off to the best start. Many experts predicted them to win the league but with losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers, they could use a bounce-back win. That could happen against the hot Canes who are looking to finally get control of the ACC with this new opportunity.
Some players will cause issues for the Canes. The ACC does have several talented players and the reason the Hokies were picked by many to pick the league was because of some of the talent.
Here is a look at some players that should be highlighted on the Hurricanes priority list:
DL - Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Powell-Ryland currently leads the country in sacks at 5.5, 17 total tackles, and two forced fumbles. He might be the most dangerous person on this roster and the Hurricanes need to find a way to neutralize him. That might be with double teams or just trusting that one of the best offensive lines in the country will be able to find a way to stop this game-wrecker.
He is a bigger Rueben Bain Jr. so the offensive line should be prepared for anything thrown from him.
QB - Kyron Drones
The stats may be decisive for what the star quarterback can do on the field. He is an athletic player who can run the ball and throw with some power. Think about what USF's Byrum Brown was able to do against Miami when he decided to run out of pocket. He was almost impossible to stop and for Drones, this could have the same type of impactful running game.
The key will be if he will be an accurate quarterback or not against the Hurricanes. With the defense likely throwing a lot at him, it could disrupt what he can do.
RB- Bhayshul Tuten
The lead rusher on the team and one of the best backs in the ACC. He has led the team to close battles against teams with close to 400 yards of rushing in four games and seven TDs. He averages 5.8 yards a rush and will be one of the many key players to watch for as the Hurricanes have one of the best-rushing defenses in the country.
He has been explosive this season and if he is loose, he could run to the other side of the field for six.