Week 5 ACC Power Rankings: Clemson Begins To Assert Its Dominance In Conference Play
Another week in the ACC with some close calls and other teams starting to figure out what they need to do for the future of their program. Some schools are preparing for basketball season.
1. No. 8 Miami (5-0)
Was it close? To close if you asked most people the Hurricanes still got it done on Friday night. It was a back-and-forth game and the Canes survived the Cam Ward Experience. They still have an explosive offense but the defense has started to come into question. The returns of injured players are what the Hurricanes are missing for them to take that next step to be in the elite category of teams.
2. No. 15 Clemson (3-1)
Clemson has rallied back into a powerhouse after the week 1 loss. Cade Klubnik has been impressive with his play, especially against Stanford. The team put off 40 points and had an impressive defensive showing. They can continue on this path and likely lead to them meeting Miami in the ACC Championship game.
3. No. 22 Louisville (3-1)
A tough loss on the road against Notre Dame. The three turnovers in the first half left many points off the board. They continued to fight back into the game but after the Irish scored their last TD, it felt like the game was fully out of reach.
4. Pitt (4-0)
A bye week for the Panthers but all signs are showing that this is a team to be worried about for anyone in the ACC. They have a young and talented quarterback and the defense has some high flyers and playmakers that can get stops.
5. Boston College (4-1)
It was a close one for the Eagles but a win is a win as they defeated Western Kentucky. The run game wasn't as explosive had it has typically been but getting a close win proves that the Eagles can close out tough games.
6. Duke (5-0)
A great comeback win for Manny Diaz and his squad. The offensive struggled in the first half but then things started to click when they decided to run the ball. Once that happened the rest of the offense opened up. The defense also had a special second half as well.
7. SMU (4-1)
Opening up AC play and beating Florida State is a great way to introduce everyone to the Mustangs especially with FSU suing the ACC because of the team addition. The quarterback issue seems to be solved with Kevin Jennings becoming the starter and playing fantastic football.
8. Syracuse (3-1)
An easy win for the Orange but the turnovers of Kyle McCord can be concerning. He threw for over 300 yards but some balls were questionable. It is Holy Cross so not much can be put into the win.
9. Virginia Tech (2-3)
The Hokies are better than their record tells. Close losses to teams that are better than expected. They have one of the best defenses in the ACC and Kyron Drones started to find his way during the Hurricanes game. This team can come back and have a positive record when it is all said and done just off talent alone. It was just an unlucky break for the team against the Canes.
10. Virginia (3-1)
A bye week for the Cavaliers as they prepare for the Eagles in their opening game of ACC play next week.
11. Cal (3-1)
A bye week for Cal coming off of their loss against FSU. Now they prepare for a giant in the ACC as the Hurricanes come in to take it to the next level as they face the Golden Bears on the road.
12 NC State (3-2)
Even with how the team got outplayed, they still picked up the victory. The key thing now is trying to rebound and get back on their feet that ACC play has started. There were a lot of expectations for this team but it seems now that it could be something that could have been overestimated.
13. Georgia Tech (3-2)
A bye week for the Yellow Jackets as well. They prepare for the undefeated Blue Devils as they look to get their rushing game back on track going into another week of ACC play for the team.
14. North Carolina (3-2)
Losing to JMU and then allowing Duke to come back in the second half after limiting them during the first half. It is going to be a long football season for the Tar Heels when they continue to beat themselves to repeatability.
15. Stanford (2-2)
Running in Clemson was just bad timing for Stanford. They continue to have talent on the team but they are just not being utilized properly. Ashton Daniels did not have a good game. Three interceptions and under 100 yards of passing will never win a team a game.
16. Wake Forest (1-3)
First losing to Ole Miss and pulling the home-and-home deal and now losing to The Ragin Cajun at home is just unacceptable from this team. They are in the same tier as Florida State but they could be worse.
17. Florida State (1-4)
DJ Uiagalelei was never the answer to the QB situation at FSU and he is proving it right in front of everyone's eyes. To go alongside a terrible defense as well, questions are starting to swirl around Mike Norvell and this team. This season is already a wash. Start looking at recruits for next season and the portal.