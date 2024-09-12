What NFL Circles are saying about Cam Ward: Week Two
Miami took care of business in their home opener this past Saturday, handling Florida A&M 56-9 with plenty more to like from Cam Ward.
Ward went 20-for-26 passing for 304 yards and four total touchdowns in just three quarters of action. This definitely is not a performance that will move his stock much against one of their weaker opponents on the schedule, but seeing Ward continue to play at a consistent, elite level is encouraging.
Avoiding negative plays was something that Ward clearly emphasized going into this one. 77-percent completion, no turnovers and just one sack is something scouts want to see against weaker opponents.
There were multiple examples of next-level ability from Ward as well. His ability to stay calm when the play breaks down has jumped off the screen in his two games at Miami.
On this play in particular, it doesn't matter if it's Florida State or A&M, the degree of difficulty on this throw is high. A low trajectory, 40-yard throw, on the run, while a defensive end is crashing down is a play not many college quarterbacks can make. If he can pull something like this off when the stakes get higher, it would be a play that is shown over and over again in scouting rooms.
He even cracked the "SportsCenter top 10" on his eight-yard scramble touchdown.
One of the things most to like about Ward is how he never appears to strain when he's on the run and how he doesn't waste any movements to get angles on defenders. Here he freezes the linebacker in pursuit with a slight shoulder fake, then uses his well above average speed to beat defenders to the corner and finishes with an incredibly athletic dive over multiple defenders to score the touchdown.
Maybe his best play of the day, however, was one that didn't even count.
This play shows maybe his most impressive intangible trait. Beyond his obvious ability, Ward's footwork and ability to stay in a throwing position while not wasting any movement is well beyond his years. If he hesitates or takes one false step on this play, it's a sack and likely a fumble given the way he is holding the ball. The zip on that throw rolling to his left from that arm-slot shows his tangible ability.
His combination of highlight plays and efficiency has been amongst the best in the country at the position, and has been recognized in his Heisman odds ascension and has definitely caught the eye of media scouts.
Miami moved to #10 on this weeks AP Top 25 and continue to have a large gap between them and the rest of the ACC thus far. The rest of the Canes's schedule reflects just how bad its been for the conference so far. Only one of their remaining ten games is against a ranked opponent (October 19th against #19 Louisville).
Ward will get another opportunity to face a non-power opponent as Miami hosts the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Another game that may not move the needle tremendously for his stock, but if he can stay mistake free and continue to show elite off script ability - he will continue to climb Heisman ranks and draft boards.