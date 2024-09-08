Cam Ward Continues To Make His Heisman Case After Near-Perfect Performance
Coral Gables, your savior is here as Cam Ward puts up another impressive victory as the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes soundly defeats Florida A&M 56-9 in the home opener of the season.
Once again Ward looked like the best quarterback in the country but granted, the competition was not as stiff as it will be once ACC play gets underway. Ward finished the game 20-26, 304 passing yards and four total touchdowns. One of those touchdowns he took off and flew into the endzone like Superman. Some would even say Super Cam.
The thing is, Ward is used to having these type of numbers with his time at Washington State so this is nothing new to the Canes QB.
"That's the biggest thing, I've put up numbers in the past so the numbers don't shock me. I know what type of player I am, and what I'm capable of being in the future. Anytime we get a win it's fun," Ward said.
Starting the day, he went 6/6 to six different receivers. This only highlights the endless talent the Hurricanes have grown within the system. Most of his targets have been Hurricanes for several seasons, but now the QB play is up to par with the talent in the room.
"It just shows the playmaker we got. It also shows the depth we got to. From the freshmen to seniors like Strep [ Xavier Restrepo] and JG [Jacolby George]. Also, Sah Hort [Isiah Horton] whose going to be a big-time player for us right now and as we get to the future of the season. It's for sure getting more together as we get going," Ward said.
Ward's night ended after being pulled halfway through the third quarter. Many of his incompletions were drops so he could have gone perfect on the day. Something that he likely wouldn't be surprised with either.
Ward continues to impress many around the college landscape and now with two games under his belt, Heisman talks can start to flow in smoothly. There are still some other players that have started to make some noise as well. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could single-handedly get the Broncos into the playoffs in the group of five positions, while Ohio State transfer QB Kyle Mccord has Syracuse looking like a strong ACC contender.
Ward still showed that he is one of the best in the country but it will be hard getting to that Heisman mountain top.