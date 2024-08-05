Where Does Francisco Mauigoa Rank In The Top 25 Player In The ACC?
There is only one way Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal can describe his star linebacker.
"Alpha dog, extraordinary leader, extraordinary worker."
ACC Digital Network has begun to release the conference rankings of the top 25 players and senior linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa is ranked at No. 24.
READ MORE: Everything Francisco Mauigoa Said During Miami Press Conference At ACC Kickoff
For his 2023 season, Mauigoa led the Hurricanes in many statistical categories. He had at least one tackle for loss in 10 out of the 13 games he played this past season. Mauigoa made Second-Team All-ACC after finishing the season with 82 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks leading the team in each of those stats.
Mauigoa said that his specialty is his pass rush and his ability to get to the ball when needed. When watching film you can see that those are one of the things that makes him stand out when he is flying across the field to make a play.
Mauigoa is the first Cane to be announced for this list and many more could be coming if they are considering the transfer portal moves from Pac-12 stars for the 2024 list.
The Hurricanes continue to generate hype and be considered in many of the top placements for the season as the sand is slowly trickling away as the season starts on August 31.