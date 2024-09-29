Where Miami Football Ranks After Week 5
The Miami Hurricanes come into this week after a close victory against Virginia Tech on Friday night and drop in the Associated Press Polls Top 25. They move one spot to No. 8 while Oregon and Penn State move ahead of them as they also piked up impressive victories over the week.
Even with the close win, the Hurricanes still are undefeated and are headed to Cal following the win. A bye week follows before they play another ranked ACC opponent in No. 22 Lousiville.
READ MORE: A Heisman Final Drive For Cam Ward To Lead No. 7 Miami To A Season Changing Win
AP Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Alabama (40), 4-0, 1549
2. Texas (19), 5-0, 1525
3. Ohio State, (4) 4-0, 1445
4. Tennessee, 4-0, 1356
5. Georgia, 3-1, 1329
6. Oregon, 4-0, 1216
7. Penn State, 4-0, 1208
8. Miami, 5-0, 1170
9. Missouri, 4-0, 1085
10. Michigan, 4-1, 913
11. USC, 3-1, 854
12. Ole Miss, 4-1, 799
13. LSU, 4-1, 757
14. Notre Dame, 4-1, 748
15. Clemson, 3-1, 694
16. Iowa State, 4-0, 656
17. BYU, 5-0, 549
18. Utah, 4-1, 467
19. Oklahoma, 4-1, 428
20. Kansas State, 4-1, 398
21. Boise State, 3-1, 253
22. Louisville, 3-1, 223
23. Indiana, 5-0, 172
24. Illinois, 4-1, 169
25. UNLV, 4-0, 122
Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (29), 5-0, 1339
2. Alabama (19), 4-0, 1330
3. Ohio State (7), 4-0, 1281
4. Tennessee, 4-0, 1163
5. Georgia, 3-1, 1153
6. Oregon, 4-0, 1090
7. Penn State, 4-0, 1062
8. Miami, 5-0, 981
9. Missouri, 4-0, 948
10. Michigan, 4-1, 972
11. Ole Miss, 4-1, 743
12. LSU, 4-1, 725
13. Notre Dame, 4-1, 702
14. Clemson, 3-1, 672
15. USC, 3-1, 660
16. Iowa State, 4-0, 500
17. Oklahoma, 4-1, 470
18. Utah, 4-1, 408
19. BYU, 5-0, 375
20. Kansas State, 4-1, 242
21. Texas A&M, 4-1, 198
22. Louisville, 3-1, 197
23. UNLV, 4-0, 180
24. Indiana, 5-0, 143
25. Illinois, 4-1, 122
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Boise State 103;Pittsburgh 51;Arizona 44;Rutgers 35;Iowa 29;James Madison 25;Duke 22;Kentucky 17;Oklahoma State 15;SMU 14;Nebraska 12;Navy 9;Colorado 9;Boston College 6;Army West Point 3;UCF 2;Liberty 2;Tulane 1;South Carolina 1