Working On Tackling Has Become The Main Objective For The Miami Hurricanes Defense
No. 8 Miami struggled to tackle in their nail-biting victory against Virginia Tech this past Friday and the team knows it.
Senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa knows that it was something that needed to be work on as well.
"We've been emphasizing tackling," Mauigoa said. "Every day before practice, and end of the day before we gather as a group we work those fundamentals and techniques to make sure we put ourselves in the right positions to make tackles so we don't make the same mistakes we made last week."
The Hurricanes entered the game against the Hokies with only 22 missed tackles on the season but walked out with that numbered doubled.
They gave up over 200 yards or rushed when the Canes allowed less than 70 yards on the ground. Still, the Hurricanes rank 15th in total defense in the country, but they know that they could be one of the top defensive groups in the nation if they just lock in.
"I think there is still more room to improve. I think there are a lot of things we need to focus on. The little details we need to lock into. I think there is always another level to our game. this defense has done a tremendous job, but you know there is always a standard, there is always another level to reach," Mauigoa said.