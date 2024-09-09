Xavier Restrepo Continues To Climb The All-Time Hurricanes Receivers List
The X factor has been one of the best wide recivers to come out of the Hurricanes system in quite some time.
With the storied history of the Hurricanes, there have been all-time greats at every level of the program, but Xavier Restrepo continues to redefine the slot position for the Hurricanes.
He followed his 100-yard game against the Florida Gators with another one against Florida A&M. He finished the game with only four receptions, 104 yards, and a touchdown. Restrepo now sits 10 in Miami’s all-time career receiving yards list. He passed Andre Johnson (1,831) and Allen Hurns (1,891) on the career list and has now notched eight 100-yard performances during his Hurricanes career.
"it means a lot, but honestly the only thing that matters is that we went 1-0 this week. And again, I'm just super excited to take the field with my guys every single week. we put in the hard work money through Friday. To have an opportunity like this it's all God," Restrepo said.
No matter who his quarterback has been, "Mr. Relaible" has always put up numbers when he had the chance. Now with quarterback Cam Ward, his connection with the Heisman hopeful continues to push his game to the next level.
"Cam's a special player you know. We all have built a special with Cam since the day he came here and we are still building we are not perfect yet," Restrepo said. "Again a lot of room for improvement, but ever since he came in here, every single last one of us receivers, tight ends, runningbacks, or anyone who catches the ball has gotten closer and tighter with him."
Even with such a great accomplishment, Restrepo still has the team first. Something that all-time great players have a knack for doing.