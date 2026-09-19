Projected First Rounder Leaves Field With Upper Body Injury at Wake Forest
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The Miami Hurricanes continue to have an injury bug problem, with another star defensive player going down early in the season.
It's another shoulder injury for the Canes as Ahmad Moten Sr. goes down in the first defensive drive of the game at Wake Forest.
Moten has battled injuries throughout the College Football Playoff and during Spring and Fall Camp. Moten is arguably the best defensive lineman Miami has, and without him and two other starting cornerbacks on the field, Miami's defense continues to get drained game after game.
Miami will have to adjust without him, with transfer players and needing a great performance from Damon Wilson II, who is due.
The Hurricanes will also need more than Wilson to step up. They have to avoid another freaky ACC Friday.
2nd Quarter: The Hurricanes have Moten back on the field and it instantly plugged up the run defense.
This story will be updated.
No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest Depth Charts
OFFENSE
Miami
QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel
RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore
TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller
LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
Wake Forest
QB: Gio Lopez, Steele Pizzela
RB: Ty Clark III, Deuce Lawrence
X Receiver: Antonio Meeks, Jack Foley
Y Receiver: Kam Shanks, Drayden Dickmann
Z Receiver: Carlos Hernandez, Bryce Kania
TE: Will Loerzel, Dominick Berry
LT: Tolu Olajide, Elliot Demaine
LG: Clinton Richard, Fletcher Turk
C: Will Way, John Ohenigan
RG: Ryan Berger, Jack Hines
RT: Aidan Martin, George Steih
DEFENSE
Miami
DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter
DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis
CB: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown
S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Wake Forest
DE: Gabe Kirschke, Tyler Walton
DT: Zach Lohavichan, Matt Herron
DT: Dallas Afalava, Kadear Dembele
DE: Langston Hardy, Camden Hardy
WILL: Frank Cusano, Deuce Dyce
MIKE: Aiden Hall, Vincent Firenze
CB: Deuve Blades II, Somad Eaddy
CB: Ashaad Williams, Travon West
S: Davaughn Patterson, Myles Turpin
S: Rushaun Tongue, Micah Bright
NICKEL: Braylon Johnson, Zamari Stevenson
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5