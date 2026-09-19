Projected First Rounder Leaves Field With Upper Body Injury at Wake Forest

The Miami Hurricanes continue to have an injury bug problem, with another star defensive player going down early in the season.

It's another shoulder injury for the Canes as Ahmad Moten Sr. goes down in the first defensive drive of the game at Wake Forest.

Moten has battled injuries throughout the College Football Playoff and during Spring and Fall Camp. Moten is arguably the best defensive lineman Miami has, and without him and two other starting cornerbacks on the field, Miami's defense continues to get drained game after game.

Miami will have to adjust without him, with transfer players and needing a great performance from Damon Wilson II, who is due.

The Hurricanes will also need more than Wilson to step up. They have to avoid another freaky ACC Friday.

2nd Quarter: The Hurricanes have Moten back on the field and it instantly plugged up the run defense.

This story will be updated.

No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Wake Forest

QB: Gio Lopez, Steele Pizzela

RB: Ty Clark III, Deuce Lawrence

X Receiver: Antonio Meeks, Jack Foley

Y Receiver: Kam Shanks, Drayden Dickmann

Z Receiver: Carlos Hernandez, Bryce Kania

TE: Will Loerzel, Dominick Berry

LT: Tolu Olajide, Elliot Demaine

LG: Clinton Richard, Fletcher Turk

C: Will Way, John Ohenigan

RG: Ryan Berger, Jack Hines

RT: Aidan Martin, George Steih

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Wake Forest

DE: Gabe Kirschke, Tyler Walton

DT: Zach Lohavichan, Matt Herron

DT: Dallas Afalava, Kadear Dembele

DE: Langston Hardy, Camden Hardy

WILL: Frank Cusano, Deuce Dyce

MIKE: Aiden Hall, Vincent Firenze

CB: Deuve Blades II, Somad Eaddy

CB: Ashaad Williams, Travon West

S: Davaughn Patterson, Myles Turpin

S: Rushaun Tongue, Micah Bright

NICKEL: Braylon Johnson, Zamari Stevenson

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