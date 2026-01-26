Ranking Miami's Top Five Opponents As the ACC Releases 2026 Football Schedule

Another year of progress for the Miami Hurricanes, and now they have a schedule to look at for the 2026 season.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 13-3 season and a drive away from winning the National Championship against Indiana. Now, they turn their attention to Stanford, as they open against the ACC foe on the road on a Friday.

The Hurricanes will have three Friday games this season (Stanford, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech) and a Thursday night game against Florida A&M. The Canes will also have seven home games this season and five on the road.

Ranking the Top Five Opponents for the Canes This Upcoming Season

No. 5: Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are on the rise in the conference after finishing 9-4 on the season. They are returning most of their defense but with a new quarterback they could be as dangerous as ever against the Canes.

No. 4: Virginia Tech

It will take some time for james Franklin to fully get the Hookies to where Penn State was before he was fired, but it is still a scary team to worry about because of the talent he has already brought in. This is going to deterimnue how well Mario Cristobal will prepare as a scheming coach against one of the best in the country.

No. 3 Clemson

It's been two seasons since the Canes have played against the once-great ACC program. Dabo Swinney will have his team ready as the Canes look to win another game in Death Valley, similar to how they won in overtime in the 2023 season. Clemson won't be down for long, and this season could be the one where they return as a major player in College Football.

No. 2: Duke

This honestly could be No. 1. When Manny Diaz left Miami, he didn't think they would be a thorn in his side as much as they have been. Miami is projected to poach their superstar quarterback and 1000-yard receiver just because they have the money and power to do so. This only adds to the bad blood and makes this game at home for the Canes all the better.

No. 1: Notre Dame

This was the toughest game for the Canes when it was announced that it would be a home-and-home matchup dating back to 2024. Last season, it was the reason the Hurricanes made the College Football Playoff and made a national championship run, and it could be the reason that either makes the dance next season.

Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

New Changes to the ACC Championship Game

Ahead of the 2026 ACC Football schedule release, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, December 5, on ABC. This positions the ACC Football Championship Game as the first game to kick off Championship Saturday.

“We are excited this year’s ACC Football Championship Game will be a noon kickoff on ABC as it places our game in an exceptional television window and allows for our attending fans the opportunity to experience an afternoon game in Bank of America Stadium,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Being the first conference championship to kick off on Championship Saturday allows us to lead the day on a national stage, showcase our student-athletes and programs and deliver a marquee event to fans across the country.”

