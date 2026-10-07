Ranking the Most Important Games to Watch For No. 4 Miami During Its Bye Week

The bye week offers a lot of different things for No. 4 Miami. The Hurricanes have a chance to heal from injuries that slowed them down during the first five games of the season, while others reach full strength.

Moreover, it is the perfect time to scout around the country and see who is playing the best outside of them, when they are not fully focused on going 1-0 each week.

Here is a ranking of the top watches for the Hurricanes entering week 6 of the college football season:

4. Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Without former OC Buster Faulkner, the Yellow Jackets' offense looks lost on the field, and the Blue Devils are ready to add another victory to an undefeated season so far. Moreover, the Blue Devils have one of the best running backs in the country, and watching Nate Sheppard take over a game can be one of the best watches in the country.

The Hurricanes face off against the Blue Devils, and the more they win, the better it is for the Canes to add another potential ranked victory to their schedule. It also adds to the battle between the two programs and makes them rivals for the future.

Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, and Manny Diaz all together in the same place once again, this time with more storylines added in Hard Rock Stadium.

3. UNC vs. No. 25 Pitt

Will it be the first ranked win of Bill Belichicks career even with the Panthers not having their star quarterback thanks to an ACL injury? For Miami, either or doesn't matter with both teams on the schedule and some time to see what each team has to offer for the Canes.

UNC is coming off a loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, but they nearly caused some chaos at the start of the second half before the Fighting Irish beat them into submission. On the other hand, the Panthers are coming off a miracle field-goal miss against Virginia Tech, but it came at the cost of Mason Heintschel, who tore his ACL in the process.

The Hurricanes face both teams, and if the Panthers win, it could be another ranked matchup for the Canes this season.

2. Florida State vs. Louisville

The bye week gives Miami more time to scout and prepare for its next game. Miami plays FSU, and all eyes will be on the Noles and the Cardinals, from top to bottom of the Hurricanes' players and staff.

Moreover, it will test how good the Noles are. With a 3-2 record, both losses came against ranked teams, SMU and Alabama. The Cardinals started the season ranked before many in-game lapses that caused the program to slip and miss out on a real chance to compete at the top of the league once again this season.

They are Miami's kryptonite, but that could be passed over the Canes' most hated rivals, who could always ruin someone's season in the process.

1.Out of Conference: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Alabama

It is the game of the week for a reason. One, if not both, of these teams could stand in the way of the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff. There's still plenty of season left, and Miami is trying to avoid another midseason lull like the previous two seasons, but both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs remain key targets for the Canes as some of the best teams in the country.

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